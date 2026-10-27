MLC election results 2026: How to check counting updates, candidates, party, seat details on your mobile phone

The results for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, held for 28 seats across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka, will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes began on Tuesday. Polling for these seats was held on October 23. Check counting updates, candidates, party and seat details here:

Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held for five Graduates' constituencies, Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi — and six Teachers' constituencies — Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

The BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are key contenders in the polls.

Experts believe that for the BJP, the results will be an opportunity to show that its organisational strength remains intact after the setback suffered in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

For the SP, a strong performance would provide an opportunity to claim that the ruling party’s dominance is being challenged and that the Opposition can exploit local grievances and rivalries to its advantage, HT reported earlier.

BJP Lucknow Graduates' Constituency Candidate Awanish Kumar Singh, told ANI, "The way all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have facilitated the voting process today, with such a massive turnout, is remarkable. A huge number of ballots are set to be cast in favour of the BJP. With the grace of Lord Ram and the blessings of Hanuman ji, we will secure victory.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) Teachers' Constituency candidate Sushil Kumar urged the administration to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the election process during the counting of votes.

"I urge the administration to uphold the integrity and impartiality of the election process. It must be ensured that no external pressure, whether from the government or any other entity, is allowed to influence the proceedings. This is their constitutional duty," he said.

Maharashtra In Maharashtra, 182 candidates contested five seats. The electoral battle covers three Graduates' constituencies — Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — and two Teachers' constituencies in Pune and Amravati.

Nagpur graduates' constituency: BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale is challenging sitting Congress MLC Abhijit Wanjari. The BJP is seeking to reclaim the seat, which it held for nearly six decades before Wanjari won it in 2020.

Pune graduates' constituency: BJP nominee Smita Jadhav is contesting against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav, while Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sunil Modi is also in the fray.

Pune teachers' constituency: Differences within the Mahayuti alliance were observed here. BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde is contesting against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, while the Shiv Sena led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde is backing independent candidate Sachin Sanap. Former MLC Dattatray Sawant of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha is also contesting.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar graduates' constituency: Sitting MLC Satish Chavan, representing the NCP led by Sunetra Pawar, is facing NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) nominee Pratapsinh Patil. Shiv Sena (UBT) has also fielded a candidate. The constituency has 41 candidates.

Amravati teachers: This constituency is another contest marked by internal differences within the ruling alliance. Sitting MLC Kiran Sarnaik, the official candidate of Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is facing Congress nominee Aditi Pohare. BJP rebels Sangeeta Shinde, Shekhar Bhoyar and Sumit Pawar are also in the fray, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Dattatraya Lahane.

Karnataka Karnataka is witnessing elections to four Legislative Council seats, covering 17 districts across the state. The constituencies drawing particular attention include the Bengaluru and North-East Teachers' constituencies, along with the West and South-East Graduates' constituencies.

A total of 43 candidates were in the electoral fray from all four seats. The BJP has fielded candidates in the South-East Graduates', West Graduates', and North-East Teachers' constituencies, while its ally JD(S) is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers' seat.

The contest will be witnessed between the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance. The election is seen as a test of the BJP-JD(S) coalition's coordination and the ruling party's support base among graduates and teachers.

Bihar In Bihar, polling was held for eight seats, comprising four Graduates' constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi — and four Teachers' constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.

Vote counting for the Bihar Legislative Council elections from the Patna Graduate and Patna Teachers' constituencies will take place at Bankipur Government Girls' Higher Secondary School.

Bihar is witnessing a multi-cornered fight. The ruling NDA, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) are all in the fray.

In the high-profile Patna graduates’ constituency, the contest has been further complicated by the open rift within the JD(U), with Mokama MLA Anant Singh backing a rival candidate of JSP against the party’s official nominee.

Jan Suraaj MLC candidate Anuj Singh expressed concerns over the arrangements at the counting centre, alleging the absence of CCTV cameras and poor conditions in the area designated for counting agents.

"The voters have made their decision. Jan Suraaj is set to win the Patna Graduates' constituency seat by a significant margin. In the area where the counting takes place, there are no CCTV cameras installed. This is not right; we are feeling a bit apprehensive. There absolutely must be CCTV cameras there. We have raised this with the Returning Officer," Singh said.

He further alleged that the area where counting agents were stationed was unhygienic and had a foul smell, adding that the absence of CCTV cameras had raised concerns.

How to check counting updates You can track the latest updates on MLC Election Results on Hindustan Times' website. Track there blog to get all the live updates on the MLC Election Results in Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.