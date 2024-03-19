MNS-BJP alliance brewing? Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid buzz over tie-up on 3 Lok Sabha seats
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray landed in New Delhi on Monday, March 18, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an indication that the two parties were looking to join hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections starting April 19.