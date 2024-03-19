Active Stocks
MNS-BJP alliance brewing? Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid buzz over tie-up on 3 Lok Sabha seats

Chanchal

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray mat Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid buzz over their tie-up on 3 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Mint Image

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray landed in New Delhi on Monday, March 18, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an indication that the two parties were looking to join hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections starting April 19.

According to the reports, Raj Thackeray has hoped to get three seats in Maharashtra, including Southern Mumbai, to contest Lok Sabha elections 2024. Mumbai is where Raj Thackeray's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided, due to his differences with Uddhav Thackeray. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

While Raj Thackeray is looking to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra on three seats, sources have indicated that the MNS may be allotted two instead. When asked about MNS joining the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance, Raj Thackeray said, “I don't know what my schedule is yet. I was just told to come to Delhi. Let's see."

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has confirmed MNS joining the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra, saying seat-sharing will be done. “With leaders joining us, the stature of the (NDA) alliance will only rise...Seat-sharing will happen properly and BJP will do well in the state," Pravin Darekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 02:19 PM IST
