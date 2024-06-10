Modi 3.0: Who held which portfolio in previous BJP government. Find full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath at the mega ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept the most of the top ministries with it while 11 leaders from the NDA allies also took oath on Sunday.
The new council of ministers has 61 members from the BJP and 11 leaders from the NDA allies. Of the 72 ministers, 43 have three or more terms in the Parliament, and 39 were ministers in the Union government earlier.
Modi 3.0 has repeated at least most of the senior ministers that were in the Modi 2.0. Those who have been made ministers again include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, to name a few.
The portfolios of new ministers in Modi 3.0 are yet to be allocated. Here is a look at the top ministers and the portfolios that they had in the previous Narendra Modi-led government.
1. Narendra Modi PMO, Personnel. Atomic Energy. Space
2. Rajnath Singh Defence
3. Amit Shah Home, Cooperation
4. Nitin Gadkari Road Transport & Highways
5. Nirmala Sitharaman Finance
6. S Jaishankar External Affairs
7. Piyush Goyal Commerce & Industry
8. Dharmendra Pradhan Education
9. Sarbananda Sonowal Ports, Shipping & Waterways
10. Virendra Kumar Social Justice, empowerment
11. Prahlad Joshi Parliamentary affairs. Coal & Mines
12. Giriraj Singh Rural Development. Panchayati Raj
13. Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways. IT
14. Jyotiraditya Scindia Civil Aviation
15. Bhupender Yadav Environment
16. Gajendra Shekhawat Jal Shankti
17. Annpurna Devi MoS, Education
18. Kiren Rijiju Earth Sciences
19. Hardeep Singh Puri Housing and Urban Affairs
20. Mansukh Mandaviya Health
21. G Kishan Reddy Tourism
22. Rao Inderjeet Singh MoS, Planning. Corporate Affairs
23. Dr Jitendra Singh MoS, PMO
24. Arjun Ram Meghwal MoS, Law
25. Shripad Naik MoS, Tourism
26. Pankaj Chaudhary MoS, Finance
27. Krishan Pal MoS, Power & Heavy Industries
28. Ramdas Athawale MoS, Social Justice
29. Nityanand Rai MoS, Home
30. Anupriya Patel MoS, Commerce
31. SP Singh Baghel MoS, Health
32. Shobha Karandlaje MoS, Agriculture
33. BL Verma MoS, Cooperation
34. Shantanu Thakur MoS, Ports, Shipping & Waterways
35. L Murugan MoS, I&B