Modi 3.0: Who held which portfolio in previous BJP government. Find full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath at the mega ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept the most of the top ministries with it while 11 leaders from the NDA allies also took oath on Sunday.

The new council of ministers has 61 members from the BJP and 11 leaders from the NDA allies. Of the 72 ministers, 43 have three or more terms in the Parliament, and 39 were ministers in the Union government earlier.

Modi 3.0 has repeated at least most of the senior ministers that were in the Modi 2.0. Those who have been made ministers again include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, to name a few.

The portfolios of new ministers in Modi 3.0 are yet to be allocated. Here is a look at the top ministers and the portfolios that they had in the previous Narendra Modi-led government.

Ministers Previous Portfolio

1. Narendra Modi PMO, Personnel. Atomic Energy. Space

2. Rajnath Singh Defence

3. Amit Shah Home, Cooperation

4. Nitin Gadkari Road Transport & Highways

5. Nirmala Sitharaman Finance

6. S Jaishankar External Affairs

7. Piyush Goyal Commerce & Industry

8. Dharmendra Pradhan Education

9. Sarbananda Sonowal Ports, Shipping & Waterways

10. Virendra Kumar Social Justice, empowerment

11. Prahlad Joshi Parliamentary affairs. Coal & Mines

12. Giriraj Singh Rural Development. Panchayati Raj

13. Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways. IT

14. Jyotiraditya Scindia Civil Aviation

15. Bhupender Yadav Environment

16. Gajendra Shekhawat Jal Shankti

17. Annpurna Devi MoS, Education

18. Kiren Rijiju Earth Sciences

19. Hardeep Singh Puri Housing and Urban Affairs

20. Mansukh Mandaviya Health

21. G Kishan Reddy Tourism

22. Rao Inderjeet Singh MoS, Planning. Corporate Affairs

23. Dr Jitendra Singh MoS, PMO

24. Arjun Ram Meghwal MoS, Law

25. Shripad Naik MoS, Tourism

26. Pankaj Chaudhary MoS, Finance

27. Krishan Pal MoS, Power & Heavy Industries

28. Ramdas Athawale MoS, Social Justice

29. Nityanand Rai MoS, Home

30. Anupriya Patel MoS, Commerce

31. SP Singh Baghel MoS, Health

32. Shobha Karandlaje MoS, Agriculture

33. BL Verma MoS, Cooperation

34. Shantanu Thakur MoS, Ports, Shipping & Waterways