Modi 3.0: Who held which portfolio in previous BJP government. Find full list here

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated04:35 PM IST
Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath at the mega ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept the most of the top ministries with it while 11 leaders from the NDA allies also took oath on Sunday. 

Modi 3.0 has repeated at least most of the senior ministers that were in the Modi 2.0. Those who have been made ministers again include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dharmendra Pradhan, to name a few.

The portfolios of new ministers in Modi 3.0 are yet to be allocated. Here is a look at the top ministers and the portfolios that they had in the previous Narendra Modi-led government. 

 

  Ministers                               Previous  Portfolio 

 

1.           Narendra Modi              PMO, Personnel. Atomic Energy. Space                                                                                                                                                

2.           Rajnath Singh                 Defence 

 

3.            Amit Shah                       Home, Cooperation

 

4.            Nitin Gadkari                   Road Transport & Highways

 

5.            Nirmala Sitharaman          Finance 

 

6.            S Jaishankar                        External Affairs

 

7.            Piyush Goyal                       Commerce & Industry

 

8.            Dharmendra Pradhan       Education

 

9.            Sarbananda Sonowal        Ports, Shipping & Waterways

 

10.           Virendra Kumar                Social Justice, empowerment 

 

11.          Prahlad Joshi                    Parliamentary affairs. Coal & Mines 

 

12.          Giriraj Singh                      Rural Development. Panchayati Raj

 

13.          Ashwini Vaishnaw            Railways. IT

 

14.          Jyotiraditya Scindia          Civil Aviation

 

15.          Bhupender Yadav              Environment

 

16.          Gajendra Shekhawat         Jal Shankti 

 

17.          Annpurna Devi                    MoS, Education 

 

18.          Kiren Rijiju                         Earth Sciences

 

19.          Hardeep Singh Puri           Housing and Urban Affairs 

 

20.          Mansukh Mandaviya         Health 

 

21.          G Kishan Reddy                  Tourism

 

22.          Rao Inderjeet Singh           MoS, Planning. Corporate Affairs

 

23.          Dr Jitendra Singh                MoS, PMO

 

24.          Arjun Ram Meghwal           MoS, Law 

 

25.          Shripad Naik                         MoS, Tourism

 

26.          Pankaj Chaudhary               MoS, Finance   

 

27.          Krishan Pal                           MoS, Power & Heavy Industries

 

28.          Ramdas Athawale                 MoS, Social Justice

 

29.          Nityanand Rai                       MoS, Home 

 

30.          Anupriya Patel                      MoS, Commerce

 

31.          SP Singh Baghel                    MoS, Health 

 

32.          Shobha Karandlaje               MoS, Agriculture

 

33.          BL Verma                                MoS, Cooperation

 

34.          Shantanu Thakur                  MoS, Ports, Shipping & Waterways

 

35.          L Murugan                              MoS, I&B

 

 

