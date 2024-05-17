Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally at Barabanki in Uttar Pradeshexuded confidence that his party BJP will retain power for the third term in a trot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said, "Modi govt will score a hat-trick".

Further PM Modi promised to work for the welfare of the poor, youth, women, and farmers in his third term.

"In new govt, I have to take many big decisions for poor, youth, women, farmers," PM Modi said.

PM Modi is campaigning for the BJP in Barabanki district for the fifth round of the seven-phase elections on May 20.

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, PM Modi alleged that it would create instability if comes to power.

"While BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to national interest, INDI alliance in fray to create instability in country," the prime minister said.

India's election is past the halfway mark, with campaigning between the main political parties heating up just like the soaring temperatures across the country.

Thousands of candidates across national and regional parties, as well as independent hopefuls, are seeking the attention of nearly a billion eligible voters.

Prime Minister Modi, who is seeking to extend his decade in office by another five years — has been criticized by the opposition for his aggressive and polarizing speeches. Challenger Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, which is in alliance with more than 20 parties, is attempting to stop Modi's juggernaut.

So far elections have held in four phases. The phase 5th polling will happen on May 20. The upcoming phase will decide the fate of 695 candidates from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union territories.

On May 20, the voting will be held in Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

