Modi set to extend record as longest-serving G20 leader after Putin, Xi Jinping
Summary
- As of 6 June 2024, Modi had served 3,664 days in office since being sworn in as India's prime minister on 26 May 2014. Only the Russian and Chinese presidents are ahead among G20 leaders.
With the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance winning a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to remain the longest-serving G20 leader after Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping for five more years.