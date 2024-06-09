Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in for his third straight term as Prime Minister at 7.15 pm today, June 9. At least 30 ministers in Modi 3.0 are expected to take oath alongside the Prime Minister today, though more ministers will be inducted in the coming days. The numbers of ministers in the new Union government is expected to be between 78 and 81. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the top ministers will go to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), which emerged as single largest party with 240 seats, many ministers representing the key allies from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are also expected to take oath today. Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party with 16 parliamentarians and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) with 12 MPs have emerged as the second and third biggest NDA constituents.

Here is a break-up of representatives from allies that are expected to take oath alongside the Prime Minister today:

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) TDP leader Jayadev Galla said hours before the swearing in that TDP leaders Ram Mohan Naidu, 36, and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, 48, would be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union council of ministers.

Naidu is a three-time MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. A business graduate, Naidu is the national general secretary of the TDP. Naidu's father late Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu has been an MLA, an MP, and a Union minister in the United Front government from 1996 to 1998.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the second TDP leader in the Modi 3.0 to take oath today is the wealthiest MP-elect in the new Lok Sabha. Pemmasani, 49 won from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. Pemmasani, a doctor-turned-politician, had declared family assets valued at over ₹ 5,785 crore in the election affidavit.

Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is the second largest constituent of NDA, after TDP, with 12 MPs.

Among those who will take oath as minister today include 69-year-old Lalan Singh, the four-term MP whose original name is Rajeev Ranjan Singh. A former JD-U national president, Lalan Singh has been one of the closest aides of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mentored by and former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur, Singh won Begusarai seat from 2004 to 2009 and from Munger in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

JD- U leader Ram Nath Thakur, son of Karpoori Thakur is also expected to make it to the cabinet. Thakur is a Rajya Sabha leaders and has also been member of the Bihar Legislative Council. He also served as Minister of Sugarcane Industries in Lalu Prasad Yadav's first cabinet in Bihar. Thakur was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the term from April 2014 to April 2020.

Chirag Paswan (LJP) Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won five seats from Bihar. Chirag, who won from Hajipur seat, is son of former Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal Former Union Minister Anupriya Patel is President of the Apna Dal (Soneylal) party since 2016. Representing Mirzapur seat of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha since 2014, Patel has been Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the outgoing cabinet led by PM Modi.

Other allies Son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy has also been Chief Minister of Karnataka. Kumaraswamy is also expected to take oath as Union Minister today.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won two seats from UP as NDA ally. Jayant Chaudhary, the party leader and a Rajya Sabha MP is also expected to take oath in the Union government today.

Pratap Rao Jadhav (Shiv Sena). AJSU Party's Chandra Prakash Choudhary, Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India (A) and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha also expected to take oath today alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

