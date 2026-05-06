Over half of new Bengal MLAs face serious criminal charges, says ADR report; 68 have murder, attempt to murder cases

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form its first government in West Bengal since Independence, after scripting a landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections, effectively ending TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule.
The BJP won 207 seats, reducing TMC to 80 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.
Election watchdogs, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and West Bengal Election Watch, analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 292 out of 293 winning candidates in the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the results of which were announced on 4 May.
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According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis, 190 out of 292 winning candidates, which is 65 percent, have declared criminal cases against themselves. This is an increase from 49 percent in the 2021 assembly elections.
The ADR report indicates that 170 winning candidates, or 58 percent, have declared serious criminal cases. Among these, 14 candidates have cases related to murder and 54 have cases related to attempt to murder.
The BJP has the highest number, with 152 out of 206 winning candidates (74 percent) declaring criminal cases. The TMC follows with 34 out of 80 winning candidates (43 percent) having declared criminal cases.
There are 178 'crorepati' candidates in the new West Bengal assembly, an increase from 158 in 2021. The BJP has 114 such candidates, and the TMC has 59.
West Bengal recorded an average voter turnout of 92.47% in the two-phase elections, which is the highest since Independence. The BJP performed strongly in constituencies with voter turnout between 85% and 95%.
Elections in the Falta constituency have been cancelled. One BJP winning candidate, namely Arjun Singh from Noapara constituency, was not analysed due to an unclear affidavit uploaded on the ECI website, ADR said.
Here is what ADR analysis has found
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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