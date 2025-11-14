Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Once a JD(U) stronghold, Morwa seat now has at least 2 more contenders

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Once a Janata Dal (United) stronghold, the Morwa constituency in Samastipur district will witness a tough fight from at least two other political parties and an unpredictable contest this term.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had held the seat for several years without much competition. However, in 2020, Ranvijay Sahu changed the game in the constituency, bagging a surprise win for Tejashwi Yadav's RJD.
|Political Party
|Candidate Name
|JD(U)
|Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad
|RJD
|Ranvijay Sahu
|Jan Suraaj Party
|Jagriti Thakur
|AAP
|Tuntun Ray
|Apna Kisan Party
|Ranjeet Kumar
|BSP
|Santhosh Rai
|Hindustani Awam Manch (United)
|Brijendu Kumar Singh
|SUCI(C)
|Chandrashekhar Rai
|Independent
|Abhay Kumar Singh
Morwa seat, one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, voted during the first phase of the elections on November 6.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the constituency saw a voter turnout of 63.29% per cent.
In 2020, Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD won the Morwa seat, breaking the JD(U) 's years-long hold. JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad emerged as a runner-up last term. Both leaders are also competing in the 2025 elections.
The 2020 contest concluded with a victory margin of 10,671.
Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving the Mahagathbandhan — or INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress — trailing.
A doctor by profession, Jagriti Thakur told HT that her transition from medical field to politics was prompted by her desire to complete the unfinished task of her grandfather, Socialist leader Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.
“…my grandfather is still remembered with great reverence for his work for the poor and the marginalised that brought me to politics. It is the service to mankind that is the guiding principle in both medical and politics. My father is also a doctor and he also served the people and encouraged me to join politics to be directly into public service,” she told HT.
