Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Once a JD(U) stronghold, Morwa seat now has at least 2 more contenders

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Once a Janata Dal (United) stronghold, the Morwa constituency in Samastipur district will witness a tough fight from at least two other political parties and an unpredictable contest this term.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had held the seat for several years without much competition. However, in 2020, Ranvijay Sahu changed the game in the constituency, bagging a surprise win for Tejashwi Yadav's RJD.

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025: Key candidates

RJD's Ranvijay Sahu is running for re-election this term.

JD(U) has fielded Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad in hopes of reestablishing their stronghold.

For Jan Suraaj, Dr Jagriti Thakur, the granddaughter of legendary socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, is in the fray.

From AAP, Tuntun Ray is contesting.

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025: List of all candidates in the fray

Political Party Candidate Name JD(U) Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad RJD Ranvijay Sahu Jan Suraaj Party Jagriti Thakur AAP Tuntun Ray Apna Kisan Party Ranjeet Kumar BSP Santhosh Rai Hindustani Awam Manch (United) Brijendu Kumar Singh SUCI(C) Chandrashekhar Rai Independent Abhay Kumar Singh

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025: Voter turnout

Morwa seat, one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, voted during the first phase of the elections on November 6.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the constituency saw a voter turnout of 63.29% per cent.

Morwa Assembly Election: 2020 results

In 2020, Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD won the Morwa seat, breaking the JD(U) 's years-long hold. JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad emerged as a runner-up last term. Both leaders are also competing in the 2025 elections.

The 2020 contest concluded with a victory margin of 10,671.