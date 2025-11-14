Subscribe

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Once a JD(U) stronghold, Morwa seat now has at least 2 more contenders

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: JD(U) had held the seat for several years without much competition. However, in 2020, Ranvijay Sahu changed the game in the constituency, bagging a surprise win for RJD.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:23:30 AM IST
Morwa Election Result Live: A doctor by profession, Jagriti Thakur joined politics to complete the unfinished task of her grandfather, Kapoori Thakur
Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Once a Janata Dal (United) stronghold, the Morwa constituency in Samastipur district will witness a tough fight from at least two other political parties and an unpredictable contest this term.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had held the seat for several years without much competition. However, in 2020, Ranvijay Sahu changed the game in the constituency, bagging a surprise win for Tejashwi Yadav's RJD.

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025: Key candidates

  • RJD's Ranvijay Sahu is running for re-election this term.
  • JD(U) has fielded Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad in hopes of reestablishing their stronghold.
  • For Jan Suraaj, Dr Jagriti Thakur, the granddaughter of legendary socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, is in the fray.
  • From AAP, Tuntun Ray is contesting.

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025: List of all candidates in the fray

Political PartyCandidate Name
JD(U)Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad
RJDRanvijay Sahu
Jan Suraaj PartyJagriti Thakur
AAPTuntun Ray
Apna Kisan PartyRanjeet Kumar
BSPSanthosh Rai
Hindustani Awam Manch (United)Brijendu Kumar Singh
SUCI(C)Chandrashekhar Rai
IndependentAbhay Kumar Singh

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025: Voter turnout

Morwa seat, one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, voted during the first phase of the elections on November 6.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the constituency saw a voter turnout of 63.29% per cent.

Morwa Assembly Election: 2020 results

In 2020, Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD won the Morwa seat, breaking the JD(U) 's years-long hold. JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad emerged as a runner-up last term. Both leaders are also competing in the 2025 elections.

The 2020 contest concluded with a victory margin of 10,671.

14 Nov 2025, 06:23:29 AM IST

Morwa Election Result Live: RJD creates ruckus outside the strong room housing | Watch

Hours before the counting of votes, RJD candidates and workers created ruckus outside the strong room housing EVMs alleging that a truck carrying empty tin boxes entered the premises late in the night. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene to control the situation.

14 Nov 2025, 06:18:12 AM IST

Morwa Election Result Live: When will results come in?

The early trends will start coming in from 9 am but the final Bihar Election Result 2025 will only be announced when the counting process completes.

14 Nov 2025, 06:16:23 AM IST

14 Nov 2025, 06:01:04 AM IST

Morwa Election Result Live: When does vote counting begin?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the vote counting sharply at 8 am for Morwa and all the other 242 constituencies.

14 Nov 2025, 05:50:34 AM IST

Morwa Election Result Live: What is the general prediction for the 2025 polls?

Most exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving the Mahagathbandhan — or INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress — trailing.

14 Nov 2025, 05:46:02 AM IST

Morwa Election Result Live: Historic political trend

Morwa was once a stronghold seat of Nitish Kumar's JD(U). However, in 2020, RJD's Ranvijay Sahu broke a long-standing sweep of the party and emereged as a surprise win

14 Nov 2025, 05:20:25 AM IST

Morwa Election Result Live: Candidates to look out for

  • RJD: Ranvijay Sahu
  • JD(U): Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad
  • Jan Suraaj: Dr Jagriti Thakur
  • AAP: Tuntun Ray

14 Nov 2025, 05:12:18 AM IST

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: Who won in 2020?

In 2020, Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD won the Morwa seat, breaking the JD(U) 's years-long hold.

14 Nov 2025, 05:12:18 AM IST

Morwa Assembly Elections 2025 Result LIVE: JSP's Jagriti says she joined politics to complete unfinished task of her grandfather Kapoori Thakur

A doctor by profession, Jagriti Thakur told HT that her transition from medical field to politics was prompted by her desire to complete the unfinished task of her grandfather, Socialist leader Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

“…my grandfather is still remembered with great reverence for his work for the poor and the marginalised that brought me to politics. It is the service to mankind that is the guiding principle in both medical and politics. My father is also a doctor and he also served the people and encouraged me to join politics to be directly into public service,” she told HT.

