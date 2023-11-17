LIVE UPDATES

MP, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting begins in MP, 230 assembly seats in fray

4 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 07:06 AM IST

MP, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting for 70 constituencies in 22 districts of Chhattisgarh will commence from 8 am and continue till 5 pm. Meanwhile voters will queue up to cast their ballot between 7 am and 6 pm in the Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh.