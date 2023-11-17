MP, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting will commence for 70 constituencies in Chhattisgarh and 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for both states.
“The second phase of voting for Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will be held tomorrow. In the second phase, voting will be done at 70 legislative assembly regions in 22 districts. The time for voting for all 70 legislative assemblies will be 8 am to 5 pm," Reena Babasaheb Kangale, Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer said on Thursday in a press conference.
These Naxal-affected areas will see voting from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray with the main battle for power between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. As many as 5,60,60,925 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh will hold its second phase of elections from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh area will however hold polls from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. A total of 958 candidates have been fielded across these 70 seats spread across 22 districts in the state.
Voting begins in MP, 230 assembly seats in fray
Voting begins for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, 230 assembly seats in the fray.
BSF personnel will also be deployed at critical booths, says Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel| WATCH
"All the security arrangements have been made in Gwalior in view of assembly elections. BSF personnel will also be deployed at critical booths. We are prepared and will try to respond within 10 minutes in case of poll code violation," Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI.
How many candidates are contesting Madhya Pradesh Election?
A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.
Of these 2,533 candidates, 2,280 are men, 252 are women and one is a third-gender person.
Visuals of integrated control room setup for monitoring polling process for assembly elections in MP's Gwalior| WATCH
"The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is operating the district-level control room, webcasting team, and communication teams," says Neetu Mathur, CEO, of Gwalior Smart City, regarding the monitoring of the polling process for the assembly elections in Gwalior. (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 polling: How to vote if you don’t have voter ID?
The states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be polling on Friday, November 17, to elect their Assemblies.
While all 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh are voting in a single day on Friday, 50 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly are electing their representatives in the second phase.
Twenty Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh have already registered their votes on November 7.
To cast your votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card.
Clash erupted between BJP and Congress workers in Rau assembly constituency in Indore | WATCH
Preparations underway as voting for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 to begin at 8 am| WATCH
Ahead of Assembly polls, Naxalites trigger 2 low intensity IED blasts in Dhamtari
Naxalites set off two low-intensity IED blasts in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari on Thursday, just a day before the scheduled second and final phase of Assembly polls in the state, as reported by police officials.
As reported by PTI citing police officials, no one was hurt in the blasts that took place in the afternoon on theKhallari-Gatapur road under Sihawa Assembly seat when security personnel were out on a de-mining exercise in the view of polling on Friday.
"The twin blasts took place far away from the patrolling team. No one was hurt in the blasts that were of low intensity. Later, security personnel recovered a 5-kilogram improvised explosive device from the area," he said.
Voting for 70 legislative assembly seats to begin from 8 am
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh to go for assembly polls today
The second phase of the election is set to occur, covering all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 seats in Chhattisgarh on Friday.
The key electoral battle in these Hindi heartland states is predominantly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
The BJP currently holds power in Madhya Pradesh, whereas the Congress is striving to maintain its position in Chhattisgarh.
In both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has not projected anyone as a chief ministerial candidate and has banked heavily on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign.
