Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is finally announced the name of the chief minister-elect in Madhya Pradesh after the BJP observers met the newly elected BJP MLAs in the state. Mohan Yadav, who is an MLA from Ujjain South, is the Madhya Pradesh chief minister-elect. He was a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet.
Mohan Yadav's name comes as a surprise as the front runners for the top post were four-time MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Patel, newly-elected Dimani MLA Narendra Tomar, Indore heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Madhya Pradesh following the November 17 polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats. Stay with LiveMint for Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates:
Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, says Mohan Yadav's wife
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: “Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai. He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to Mahakal," Mohan Yadav's wife told ANI
‘Our joy knows no bounds…’: Mohan Yadav's sister
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Sister of Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav says, "Our joy knows no bounds. Yes, his name was doing the rounds but we didn't know it exactly. God has given him the fruits of his hard work."
‘Achcha lag raha hai…’: Mohan Yadav's father | Watch video
Mohan Yadav will take forward the development journey of Madhya Pradesh: ML Khattar
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: On Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav, BJP observer for Madhya Pradesh and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says, “He will play a role in taking forward the development journey of Madhya Pradesh."
Celebrations begin at the residence of CM-elect Mohan Yadav | Watch video
Meet Mohan Yadav, the 3-time Ujjain South MLA, and now chief minister
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Chief Minister-elect Mohan Yadav is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mohan Yadav is a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in Ujjain district. Know more about Mohan Yadav here
‘I am small party worker…’: Mohan Yadav after being elected CM-designate
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: After being elected the chief minister-designate, Mohan Yadav said he is a a small patrty worker. “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," Mphan Yadav said.
Rajendra Shukla, Jagdish Devda are new MP deputy chief ministers
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Rajendra Shukla of Rewa constituency and Jagdish Devda of Mandsaur are new MP deputy chief ministers to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
BJP leaders, including Shivraj Singh Chauhan, congratulate party leader Mohan Yadav | Watch
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: After the announcement of Mohan Yadav's name as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, BJP leaders including four-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, flanked to congratulate the chief minister-elect.
Narendra Tomar is MP Assembly Speaker
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Narendra Tomar has been elected as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.
BREAKING | Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav is new MP CM, says report
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Mohan Yadav, who is an MLA from Ujjain South, has been elected the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, according to the reports
Shivraj Singh Chouhan registers for BJP's legislature party meet
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday registered his name for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s legislature party meeting scheduled to be held in the state capital Bhopal to elect the CM of state.
Meanwhile, supporters of all the leaders are present outside the state BJP office and cheering for their leaders to become the chief minister.
Top runners for Madhya Pradesh CM post:
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is one of the top runners for the chief ministership, had been elected at the top post four times – 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2020. While he was a top choice, his cryptic tweet “Sabhi ko Ram Ram" had sparked off buzz among the political circles.
Another front runner for the MP CM post include Prahlad Patel, an OBC leader like Chouhan, former Union minister and newly-elected Dimani MLA Narendra Tomar, Indore heavyweight Kailash Vijayvargiya, state unit chief VD Sharma and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are being seen as front-runners for the post. Since 2003, all three CMs of the BJP in MP - Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Chouhan - have been from the Other Backward Classes.
Newly-elected MLAs of Madhya Pradesh BJP take part in meet | Video
MP CM announcement today?
Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates: The meeting of the newly elected MLAs has started a decision is likely to be taken on the name of the chief minister today. Will it be four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan or will BJP decide on a new face? Stay with LiveMint for Madhya Pradesh CM announcement LIVE Updates.
