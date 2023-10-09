comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 09 2023 15:59:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.8 -1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.1 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.5 -0.53%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.1 -0.47%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,516.15 -1.17%
Business News/ Elections / MP election: Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets ticket amid ‘lack of trust’ rumours, to contest from from Budhni
Back
Breaking News

MP election: Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets ticket amid ‘lack of trust’ rumours, to contest from from Budhni

 Livemint

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded from Budhni constituency amid 'lack of trust’ by BJP leadership rumours; Narottam Mishra will contest from Datia

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded from Budhni Assembly constituency (ANI)Premium
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded from Budhni Assembly constituency (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its fourth candidate list for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and fielded incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from his traditional Budhni constituency. This comes amid the rumours that the BJP was losing confidence in Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has been fielded from Datia Assembly constituency. The candidates have been announced on 57 seats.

The BJP had announced the names of several union ministers and senior party leaders in the first three candidates' list for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, triggering rumours that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was being sidelined by the saffron party.

Reacting to the reports, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said all senior leaders in the BJP will contest the Assembly election. “This has ensured BJP's big victory. All our senior leaders will contest...," he said.

The BJP's central election committee comprising party chief J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders had approved the names of these 57 candidates at its meeting on October 1.

With this, the BJP has so far announced its candidates for 136 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 percent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 05:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App