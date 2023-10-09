MP election: Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets ticket amid ‘lack of trust’ rumours, to contest from from Budhni
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its fourth candidate list for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and fielded incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from his traditional Budhni constituency. This comes amid the rumours that the BJP was losing confidence in Shivraj Singh Chouhan.