The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its fourth candidate list for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 and fielded incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from his traditional Budhni constituency. This comes amid the rumours that the BJP was losing confidence in Shivraj Singh Chouhan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has been fielded from Datia Assembly constituency. The candidates have been announced on 57 seats.

The BJP had announced the names of several union ministers and senior party leaders in the first three candidates' list for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, triggering rumours that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was being sidelined by the saffron party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to the reports, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said all senior leaders in the BJP will contest the Assembly election. “This has ensured BJP's big victory. All our senior leaders will contest...," he said.

The BJP's central election committee comprising party chief J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders had approved the names of these 57 candidates at its meeting on October 1.

With this, the BJP has so far announced its candidates for 136 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 percent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

