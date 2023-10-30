Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Not only BJP, but Congress to face INDIA allies in 92 out of 232 seats
SP, JD(U) and AAP went ahead to declare their candidates as the seat-sharing talks with the Congress failed.
The Congress, seen as the primary contender to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, will also be battling against its partners of INDIA coalition in 92 out of the state's 230 Assembly constituencies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message