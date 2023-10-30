The Congress, seen as the primary contender to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, will also be battling against its partners of INDIA coalition in 92 out of the state's 230 Assembly constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of these 92 seats, 26 are those where the party will be electorally combating against not one but two INDIA allies: the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In three others, the party will be facing the candidates of AAP, as well as the Janata Dal (United).

SP, JD(U) and AAP went ahead to declare their candidates as the seat-sharing talks with the Congress failed. Among the Congress' INDIA partners, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has fielded the maximum candidates, 70, followed by the SP which has issued tickets to 43 poll aspirants and 10 fielded by the JD(U), as per the figures available till October 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the 92 constituencies, 9 are those where the Congress lost by narrow margins in the 2018 Assembly polls. They include Gwalior South (margin of 121 votes), Jabalpur North (578 votes), Damoh (798 votes), Rajnagar (732 votes), Picchore (2,675 votes), Gunnour (1,984 votes), Prithvipur (4,620 votes) and Petlawad (5,000 votes). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 6 others of these 92 Assembly segments, the Congress had lost in the 2018 polls by a narrow margin. They include Chandla, where the party was defeated by 1,177 votes, Nagod (1,234 votes), Maihar (2,984 votes), Singarouli (3,726 votes), Jabera (3,485 votes) and Indore-5 (1,133 votes).

In the last Assembly elections, the SP had fielded candidates in 52 seats, winning 1 out of it. The AAP had failed to open its account but secured a vote share of 0.66 percent. The JD(U) had not entered the polling fray in 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. The counting of votes has been scheduled by the Election Commission on December 3.

The candidates fielded by INDIA allies may upset the Congress' calculations in seats where a close contest is expected. This assumes significance as the pre-poll surveys have predicted a neck-to-neck fight between the two national parties in the state. As per the India TV-CNX opinion poll released on October 27, the BJP is projected to win 115 seats, whereas, the Congress is predicted to secure victory in 110 constituencies.

