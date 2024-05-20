Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, other industrialists cast vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: WATCH
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Not just Mukesh and Anita Ambani, but industrialist Anil Ambani also arrived at a polling state to cast a vote. He was spotted standing in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai as he waited for the voting to begin.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, cast vote in Mumbai during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Monday.