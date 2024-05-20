Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Not just Mukesh and Anita Ambani, but industrialist Anil Ambani also arrived at a polling state to cast a vote. He was spotted standing in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai as he waited for the voting to begin.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, cast vote in Mumbai during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Monday.

Not just Mukesh and Anita Ambani, but industrialist Anil Ambani also arrived at a polling state to cast a vote. He was spotted standing in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai as he waited for the voting to begin.

Other top business and industrialists who exercised their right to vote on Monday included Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra.

After casting his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Kumar Mangalam Birla said, “I urge all the young voters to come and vote... It is a true expression of democracy..."

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra posted a selfie, showing an inked finger, on X. He shared a message also: "The privilege of deciding who will govern us...It's a blessing. Never turn your back on a blessing..."

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata exercised his voting right at a polling booth in Colaba locality. "Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly," octogenarian Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, wrote on his X timeline, two days before Mumbai was set to go for polls.

Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, who exercised his franchise in Mumbai on Monday, highlighted low voter turnout in Mumbai South. He said "...I asked the man (polling official) who checked the name, what is the turnout now? He said it is low here in South Bombay."

Parekh said the process of voting in Mumbai South was also slow. "But, the process is also slow. I know some people who stood for 1 hour and went back as the weather was hot...," Parekh told reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said he cast his vote along with his family near Mumbai's Peddar road on Monday. He said the voting process was "smooth", the logistics were "humongous" and arrangements by the Election Commission were “excellent".

Big wigs from other music and film industries also also stepped out of their home to cast their vote in the fifth phase of elections. Singer Udit Narayan said, “A true citizen should vote proudly. We feel proud that our country is moving forward....Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

Visuals of actor Salman Khan arriving at a polling centre in Mumbai surfaced on social media on Monday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, he showed an indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote in Mumbai. Actor Madhuri Dixit was also seen reaching a polling booth in Mumbai.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are voting in the national election on Monday – Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 with votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be counted on June 4.

