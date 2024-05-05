PM Modi said he, alongside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is building a better future for the nation's next generations.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Samajwadi Party (SP) founder, late Mulayam Singh Yadav, had predicted in 2019 that Modi would become the prime minister again.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally at Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the home turf of Samajwadi Party supremo, PM Modi said, “It was Mulayam Singh's blessing for me."

The prime minister also attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress, and termed them "liars" and "thieves".

He said the slogans of both the SP and Congress are "lies" and their “intentions are also not good". He also alleged that they work only to benefit their families and their vote banks.

"Modi is doing this because irrespective of whether Modi is there or not, the country will always remain and what are these SP-Congress people doing? They are fighting elections for their future and the future of their children," he said.

PM Modi also said he, alongside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is building a better future for the nation's next generations.

"Modi and Yogi are working for the future of your children... we don't have children (of our own)," he said.

The prime minister said that he is laying the foundation to ensure that India remains a powerful nation for the next 1,000 years.

Both SP and the Congress, a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, are contesting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies.

The prime minister said, "What is the legacy of these dynastic people... cars, bungalows, political influence? Some consider Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah as their fiefdom and some consider Amethi and Raebareli as their fiefdom."

"The legacy created by Modi is for everyone. I want that in 2047, your son and daughter can also become the prime minister or the chief minister. This 'chaiwala' has broken the evil tradition that only heirs to royal families can become the PM or the CM," he added.

