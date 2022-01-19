Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP ahead of UP polls

Daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today.

In what could be a big blow to the Samajwadi Party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today in the presence of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya & BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav has informed about the same via a tweet on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work, Aparna Yadav said after joining BJP ahead of UP Assembly polls 2022," said Aparna Yadav after joining BJP, ANI tweeted.

Aparna Yadav has in the past lauded some initiatives of the BJP government. She also donated ₹11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. She was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.