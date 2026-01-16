BMC Election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes in Mumbai today. Who'll be the Mayor of India's richest civic body?

Mumbai BMC Election Result LIVE: The stage is set for the counting of votes of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections which were held along with 28 local bodies of Maharashtra 15 January.

The elections for 29 municipalities, including the BMC, were held on January 15, 2026 and the results will be declared today January 16, 2026. Though the final voter turnout is awaited, the officials said that it will be around 52-54 per cent.

There were 12,442,373 number of who elected 227 ward members. As many as 1,700 candidates are in teh fray for 227 seats in the key BMC elections.

The Counting Process

The counting will begin at 10 am. The counting will take place at 23 designated counting centres spread across Mumbai amid tight security arrangements. Each centre will function under the supervision of an appointed Election Returning Officer.

The civic body has reiterated that all counting venues will remain under round-the-clock surveillance, with CCTV coverage and police presence to maintain law and order.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti is locked in a key battle with the reunited Thackeray cousins - Raj and Uddhav - heading MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, for control of the cash-rich BMC, which has an annual budget of more than ₹74,000 crore. The NCP, its rival NCP (SP), Congress, Samajwadi Party, among others, are also in the fray.

What happened in 2017?

In the last BMC election held in 2017, the then united Shiv Sena emerged as the leading party by winning 84 seats, while the Bhartiya Janata Party secured 82 seats, followed by the Congress with 31 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party with 9 seats, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena with 7 seats, the Samajwadi Party with 6 seats, the Independent with 5 seats, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen with 2 seats and the Akhil Bharatiya Sena with 1 seats.

Track all live updates of BMC Election Results Here