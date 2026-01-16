Mumbai BMC elections 2026: When will vote counting begin for Maharashtra civic body polls? How to track LIVE?

Polling for the long-delayed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections concluded on Thursday amid widespread complaints from voters and political parties, setting the stage for a closely watched counting day on January 16. The civic polls, held after a gap of nine years, were marred by reports of voter list discrepancies, administrative lapses and concerns over polling procedures, even as officials assured that vote counting arrangements are firmly in place.

BMC Voting day marked by confusion and complaints Across Mumbai, voters reported missing names on electoral rolls, mismatches between online voter records and printed booth lists, and poorly legible photographs on voter slips that slowed verification. Election staff and party workers echoed these concerns, saying faulty printing made the process cumbersome and time-consuming.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities faced particular difficulties, with complaints citing the absence of volunteers, unclear signage, missing booth numbers on slips and limited guidance at polling centres.

Opposition leaders, including Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that the indelible ink used during polling could be removed using sanitiser, acetone or even water, raising concerns about impersonation and the possibility of multiple voting.

Some voters also objected to being barred from entering polling stations with mobile phones, despite there being no formal ban provided devices were switched off. At several booths, posters prohibiting mobile phones were displayed, adding to the confusion.

In multiple cases, voters said the Election Commission’s official app and website showed details that did not align with the printed electoral rolls available at polling stations.

When will BMC vote counting begin? According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission, counting of votes for municipal corporation elections across the state will take place on January 16, with the process scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Specifically for Mumbai, counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will commence on Friday at 10.00 am at 23 designated counting centres across the city.

Counting arrangements and security measures Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani said on Thursday that all necessary measures had been finalised to ensure a transparent, orderly and timely counting process. Gagrani reviewed the preparations alongside senior officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi and Special Officer (Election) Vijay Balamwar.

Authorities have put in place detailed arrangements covering the layout of counting halls, table planning, staff deployment, CCTV surveillance, fire safety and medical facilities. Coordination with the police has also been strengthened to prevent any law and order issues during counting day.

A total of 2,299 officers and staff have been deployed for the exercise, including 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees. Officials said all personnel had undergone prior training.

Traffic control measures, parking arrangements and separate enclosures for media personnel have been established near counting centres. Results will be tabulated and declared through a computerised system to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Only authorised candidates, their representatives and accredited media personnel carrying valid identity cards issued by the Election Department will be allowed inside the counting premises. Officials have urged all stakeholders to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the State Election Commission.

How to track live BMC election results Voters and political observers can follow live vote counting updates and final results on the official Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website, which will provide ward-wise and constituency-level data as counting progresses.

