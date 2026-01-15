BMC election result: When will Election Commission release Maharashtra Civic Bodies results? Check complete schedule

Voter turnout in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra saw an overall polling rate of around 50%. With voting now concluded for India’s richest civic body, the focus has turned towards the results. Three exit polls — Axis My India, JVC and Sakal — have projected a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai. While Uddhav and Raj Thackeray’s alliance is in second place, the Congress is trailing in third.

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin at 10 am tomorrow. The counting process will be conducted at 23 designated centres across Mumbai. Each counting centre will operate under the supervision of a Returning Officer appointed by the Election Commission.

Each counting venue will have dedicated strong rooms for storing election materials, CCTV surveillance and adequate police deployment to ensure security and transparency, according to BMC.

Who will be allowed inside the counting centres? Entry will be permitted only to authorised candidates’ representatives, election officials and designated staff. Access will be strictly regulated according to official schedules.

The counting centres and strong rooms have received the required approvals from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Mumbai Police. Separate strong rooms and counting arrangements have been finalised for each Returning Officer’s office to ensure a smooth and tamper-proof process.

How are the counting centres distributed across Mumbai? Counting centres have been set up zone-wise to cover all administrative wards, including R North, R Central, R South, P North, P East, P South, K West, K East, H East, H West, T, S, N, M East, M West, L, F North, F South, G North, G South, D, C, B, A and E. The venues include municipal schools, sports complexes, colleges, auditoriums, stadiums and administrative buildings located across areas such as Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Santacruz, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Worli, Girgaum and Byculla.