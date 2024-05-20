Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urges people to vote says ‘moment of pride’
Mumbai Lok Sabha election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters to cast his vote in the financial capital of India on Monday, 20 May 2024. Polling is currently underway across all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central.