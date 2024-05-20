Mumbai Lok Sabha election 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was among the early voters to cast his vote in the financial capital of India on Monday, 20 May 2024. Polling is currently underway across all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai : Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central.

'After casting his vote, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das remarked, "It is a proud moment for every Indian to participate in an election involving 140 crore people. The voting process was exceptionally smooth, and I congratulate the Election Commission of India and all the officials working nationwide. I urge every voter to come out and vote in these elections, as it is truly a moment of pride for our nation."

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Jhanvi Kapoor and industrialist Anil Ambani were among the early voters in Mumbai on Monday.

Voting commenced at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, with anyone in line by closing time still permitted to vote. According to the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors, will determine the fate of 695 candidates in this fifth voting phase.

Candidates in Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections phase 5

In this phase, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde are among the ones in the electoral fray.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase-5

Other constituencies in Maharashtra participating in the fifth phase of the ongoing election include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase-5: Key contests in various constituencies

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP's Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD's Rohini Acharya are vying for electoral success. In phase 5, polling is underway in eight states/UTs: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 are from Maharashtra, seven are from West Bengal, five are from Bihar, three are from Jharkhand, 5 are from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with counting and results announced on June 4.

-With agency inputs

