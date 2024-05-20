Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Bollywood Actor Paresh Rawal calls for punishment 'for those who don't vote' Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Bollywood Actor Paresh Rawal calls for punishment 'for those who don't vote'. While speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the actor said, “"...There should be some provisions for those who don't vote, like an increase in tax or some other punishment.""

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from South Mumbai, Arvind Sawant casts his vote Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and candidate from South Mumbai, Arvind Sawant casts his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Shiv Sena has fielded Yamini Jadhav, from South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Hope Mumbaikars will vote in large number, says Piyush Goyal Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: After casting his vote, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal said, "This election has given me the opportunity to meet several people and take their blessings. Being a Mumbaikar, the way people have hosted me is a wonderful feeling...My family members have come from abroad to exercise their right to vote..."

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: BMC Commissioner Casts His Vote BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Veteran Actress Shobha Khote casts her vote Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Veteran Actress Shobha Khote casts her vote at a polling station in Mumbai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She said, "I have voted for the right candidate. I did not opt for home-voting and voted here so that people get inspired and come out and vote...

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: RBI Governor urges people to vote, calls it ‘moment of pride’ Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: After casting his vote, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "It's a very proud moment for every Indian. It's a moment of pride to participate in an election of 140 crore people. The process of voting today was very smooth and I would like to congratulate the Election Commission of India and all the officials who have been working throughout the country. It's really a moment of pride for every indian to vote in these elections. I appeal to every voter to come out and vote..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Actor Rajkumar Rao casts his vote, ‘it is a big responsibility towards our country’ Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: After casting his vote, Actor Rajkummar Rao says, "It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more..."

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at polling station to vote Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrived at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad casts her vote Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Mumbai Congress president and party's candidate from Mumbai North Central Varsha Gaikwad casts her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai's Dharavi. The voting is underway in 49 constituencies spread across six states and two Union Territories.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: How to check name in voter list - follow these steps Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: How to check name in voter list It is advisable for all voters to check the electoral rolls to ensure their names are listed as an eligible voter in their constituency. This can be done by visiting the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Voters can look for their names using their Voter ID number. One can follow tht following mentioned steps to check name in the voter list – –Visit the Election Commission website –Click on the elector menu available on the home page –Scroll down to look for the option to “Search your name in the electoral roll" –If you have access to your EPIC no or Voter ID number, use that to search for your name in the list –If you do not have access to your EPIC then you can use the other options such as phone number or search by details –To use search by details you will need date of birth, district name, assembly, and a relative’s information –If you are searching for a name in the electoral roll using details other than EPIC No., do make sure to note it down for future reference –The EPIC number can also be used to search for your polling station, and other relevant information like the details of the local polling officer Additionally, voters can download a digital version of their Voter ID, using the EPIC number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Piyush Goyal arrives at a polling station in Mumbai Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase. Goyal replaced incumbent Gopal Shetty as the party's candidate for the constituency. Goyal is pitted against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: ‘Hope all Mumbaikars will exercise their right to vote...’ says Ujjwal Nikam Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, Ujjwal Nikam while speaking to reporters said, "First I will go to a temple and then cast my vote and after that, I will visit polling stations in my constituency. Voting is a festival in a democracy and I hope all Mumbaikars will exercise their right to vote..."

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Mahayuti will win all the six seats in Mumbai, claims BJP president Ashish Shelar Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: BJP president Ashish Shelar said, "I appeal to the voters to participate in this festival of democracy that comes after every five years. ECI has made good arrangements and people should follow ECI's guidelines... I have seen enthusiasm in people for the BJP, especially in the roadshow of PM Modi. Mahayuti will win all the six seats (in Mumbai)..."

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: What's closed in Mumbai today? Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Schools, colleges, banks, BSE, NSE will remain closed today.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Anil Ambani, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar cast their vote for 2024 Lok Sabha elections Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Industrialist Anil Ambani cast his vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today in Mumbai. Actor Akshay Kumar was also among the first at his designated polling booth to cast his vote. Actor Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya Akhtar also arrive to cast their votes at Mount Mary Convent High School in Bandra. Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Watch | Actor Farhan Akhtar, Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting his vote Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Actor Akshay Kumar casts his vote, says ‘want my India to be developed, strong’ Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Actor Akshay Kumar shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. He says, "...I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good..."

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Akshay Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai Bollywood Actory Actor Akshay Kumar is seen at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote. Earlier on 15 August 2023, Akshay had said that he was granted Indian citizenship. While sending Independence Day wishes, he captioned the post saying, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day."

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Watch | Industrialist Anil Ambani stands in a queue at a polling booth to cast his vote Polling began for 10 seats in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Industrialist Anil Ambani is seen standing in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote. Voting began at 7 am in 24,553 polling centres and will end at 6 pm. Altogether 2.46 crore persons are eligible to cast vote to decide the fate of 264 candidates in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Nashik, Dindori and Dhule seats.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Polling begins for 13 seats in Maharashtra, including 10 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Polling began for 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including 10 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, in the fifth and last phase of general elections in the state. Voting began at 7 am in 24,553 polling centres and will end at 6 pm, the official said. Altogether 2.46 crore persons are eligible to cast vote to decide the fate of 264 candidates in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Palghar, Nashik, Dindori and Dhule seats.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: EC asks city dwellers to turnout in higher numbers On the eve of phase five of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Sunday pointed out that Mumbai, Thane and Lucknow have shown apathy towards voting in the past and asked these city dwellers to turnout in higher numbers. The poll authority noted that in the past these cities have "suffered" from urban apathy in voting. "The Commission specially calls upon these city dwellers to erase the stigma by turning out in higher numbers," it said. On May 3 too, while referring to voter turnout in phase two, the Commission had said it was "disappointed" with the turnout level in some metropolitan cities. The EC had last month assembled many metro Commissioners here to work out a strategy to fight urban apathy. Urban and youth apathy is described as a phenomenon when young voters and those living in metros fail to turn up at polling stations on election day. So far, the last four phases have registered a voter turnout of 66.95 per cent.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: 'Exercise your right': Amitabh Bachchan urges people to vote Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a quirky video urging voters to come out and fulfil their responsibilities in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held today and will cover the seats in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, the megastar shared an animated video in which the animals in the jungle are shown dancing to a remake of the popular song 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' picturized on Sonam Kapoor in the movie 'Khoobsurat'.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Watch | Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Dadar Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Mock polling is underway at a polling booth set up in Mumbai Public School in Dadar for the fifth phase of polls

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: IMD on Mumbai weather today Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: IMD has predicted, "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph and Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail in city and suburbs. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: List of Maharashtra's 13 seats and key candidates Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Thirteen out of the total 48 parliamentary seats in the state, mainly in the country's financial capital, Mumbai and Thane, will go to polls in the fifth phase. 1. Dhule: Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of the BJP is in the fray against Shobha Dinesh Bachhav of Congress 2. Dindori: Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar of the BJP is contesting against Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP (Sharad Pawar) 3. Nashik: Rajabhau Waje of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing Godse Hemant Tukaram of Shiv Sena 4. Palghar: Hemant Vishnu Savara of BJP is facing Bharti Kamadi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) 5. Bhiwandi: Kapil Moreshwar Patil of the BJP is facing Suresh Mhatre of the NCP (Sharad Pawar) 6. Kalyan: Vaishali Darekar of Shiv Sena (UBT) is pitted against Shrikant Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. 7. Thane: Rajan Vichare of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing Naresh Mhaske of the Shiv Sena. 8. Mumbai North: Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal is contesting Lok Sabha election for the first time. The BJP dropped its sitting MP, Gopal Shetty. Goyal is pitted against Bhushan Patil of the Congress. 9. Mumbai North-West: Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is facing Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of the Shiv Sena. 10. Mumbai North-East: Mihir Kotecha of the BJP is contesting Sanjaydina Patil of the ShivSena (UBT). 11. Mumbai North-Central: Ujwal Nikam of the BJP is facing Gaikwad Varsha Eknath of the Congress. 12. Mumbai South-Central: Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is pitted against Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena. 13. Mumbai South: Arvind Ganpat Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) is pitted against Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of Shiv Sena.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Watch | Mock polls underway at a polling booth in Bandra West Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Mock polls underway at a polling booth in Bandra West in North Central Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: Polling to begin shortly Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting Live: All Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai are going to polls on Monday, May 20. There are six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban. These are namely — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South. Around 120 candidates are contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from these six seats.