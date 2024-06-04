Mumbai, Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Six Lok Sabha seats in India's financial capital, Mumbai, went to polls in the fifth phase of general elections last month. These six seats were Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The region witnessed a high-profile contest, mainly between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA blocs. Exit polls have projected a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a majority from the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra.
In the past two years, the state has seen a dramatic turn of events in its tumultuous political landscape, with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) both being broken up and facing a struggle to prove their authenticity, with factions of both eventually moving towards the BJP alliance in the state.
Piyush Goyal in fray — will he win?
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in fray from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, where he is pitted against Bhushan Patil of Congress.
How will Varsha Gaikwad's comeback go?
In the Mumbai North Central constituency, the contest is between Advocate Ujwal Nikam from the BJP and Varsha Eknath Gaikwad of the Congress.
Sena factions battle for Mumbai North west?
Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency witnessed the battle between two Shiv Sena factions. Ravindra Wairkar represents the CM Eknath Shinde faction, while Amol Gajanan Kirtikar is from the Uddhav Thackeray faction.
BJP vs Sena (UBT) who will triumph in Mumbai NE?
BJP's Mihir Kotecha is against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjaydina Patil in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency.
