Mumbai Maharashtra Election Results 2024: In the latest updates on early vote counts, BJP candidate and Union Minister Piyush Goyal is currently leading in the Mumbai North constituency by a significant margin of 27,867 votes against the Congress candidate. Additionally, BJP's Advocate Ujjwal Nikam leads by 11,929 votes in the Mumbai North Central constituency. Meanwhile, in Mumbai North West, ally Shiv Sena's candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikar, from the Eknath Shinde faction, is leading by 5,155 votes.

However, the Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Thackeray (SHS UBT) leads in three seats. Candidate Sanjay Dina Patil is leading by 12,288 votes in Mumbai North East, Arvind Ganpat Sawant is leading by 4,607 votes in Mumbai South, and Anil Yeshwant Desai is leading by 153 votes from Mumbai South Central.

Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls on May 20. Mumbai has six Lok Sabha seats, spanning the city and its suburbs: Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South. Approximately 120 candidates are vying for power over these seats.

There are 19 candidates for the Mumbai North seat, 21 for the Mumbai North West, 20 for the Mumbai North East, 27 for the Mumbai North Central, 15 for the Mumbai South Central, and 14 for the Mumbai South seat.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024

Data from the Election Commission of India website showed that the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SHS UBT) faction is leading in 10 seats in Maharashtra, with the Congress nabbing another 10.

Early vote counts put the INDI Alliance ahead on 28 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha constituency seats. Here, the BJP is leading in 12 seats, the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction each leading in 7 seats, NCP's Ajit Pawar faction in 1 seat, and an independent candidate from 1 seat.

Exit Poll Predictions

For Maharashtra, one of the most keenly watched states, exit polls have predicted nearly equal victories for the main opposing parties

Various exit polls on the Lok Sabha election have predicted that Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti will get 22 to 35 seats, while Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) 15 to 26 seats in Maharashtra, a keenly watched state.

The BJP contested in 28 constituencies, while its allies, the Shiv Sena (Shinde), fought in 14 and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five. Maha Vikas Aghadi members, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contested in 21 constituencies, the Congress in 17, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 10.

The Lok Sabha election was held across five phases in Maharashtra.

