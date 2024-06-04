Mumbai Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Piyush Goyal ahead, Shiv Sena UBT making gains
Mumbai Maharashtra Election Results 2024: As per early vote counts, BJP candidate and union minister Piyush Goyal is leading in Mumbai North seat, but Shiv Sena faction of Uddhav Thackeray (SHS UBT) is leading in three of the six seats in total.
Mumbai Maharashtra Election Results 2024: In the latest updates on early vote counts, BJP candidate and Union Minister Piyush Goyal is currently leading in the Mumbai North constituency by a significant margin of 27,867 votes against the Congress candidate. Additionally, BJP's Advocate Ujjwal Nikam leads by 11,929 votes in the Mumbai North Central constituency. Meanwhile, in Mumbai North West, ally Shiv Sena's candidate Ravindra Dattaram Waikar, from the Eknath Shinde faction, is leading by 5,155 votes.