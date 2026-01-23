Mumbai Mayor Election Result: Step-by-step process to choose city's first citizen explained

Mumbai is set to get a woman mayor from the general category after the Maharashtra Urban Development Department conducted a draw of lots on Thursday.

The lottery, a pre-condition for picking a Mayor for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories.

Now that the category is announced, eligible candidates (all women) will file their nominations for the Mayoral post.

What is the process? The mayor of Mumbai is elected from among the corporators of the ruling party or alliance. The Mayor elected for a term of two and a half years. Traditionally, the largest party in the BMC decides the mayoral candidate from among its elected corporators.

Step 1: Draw of lots The draw of lots was held on Thursday. The Mayoral post is now reserved for a woman from the General category. So, Mumbai’s next mayor will be a woman from general category.

Step 2: The Election schedule The next step in the process is election. BMC will now issue a formal timeline for convening the General Body meeting in which the next Mayor of maximum city will be elected.

Step 3: Letter of intent The party, or alliance with the majority, will submit a letter of intent to the BMC municipal secretary nominating its mayoral candidate from among the elected corporators. It is going to be corporator from Mayayuti alliance, which won the election. Either a BJP or a Shinde Sena leader will likely be next Mayor of Mumbai.

Step 4: General body meeting The next step would be a meeting of the general body to elect the mayor. The meeting is chaired by a presiding officer. Senior-most corporator in the BMC is usually the presiding officer.

The Presiding officer can also be the municipal commissioner or administrator

Step 5: Names of candidates announced

The presiding officer announces the names of mayoral candidates. This will be as per letters of intent received by the municipal secretary. The BMC House is given 15 minutes in case any candidate wishes to withdraw their candidature

Step 6: Voting Voting takes place through a show of hands. Votes are also recorded on official forms circulated to all 227 corporators. Winner declared by the presiding officer.

Stage 7: Mayor assumes office Mayor takes charge formally and takes over the proceedings of the general body from the presiding officer.