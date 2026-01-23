Subscribe

Mumbai Mayor Election Result: Step-by-step process to choose city's first citizen explained

Mumbai is about to elect its first woman mayor from the general category. This article explains the intricate steps of the election process, from the draw of lots to the final voting, shedding light on how the next leader of India's financial capital will be chosen.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published23 Jan 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai, India. Jan 22, 2026- School students painted face in tricolour and celebrated Republic Day at BMC school in Byculla. Mumbai, India. Jan 22, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India. Jan 22, 2026- School students painted face in tricolour and celebrated Republic Day at BMC school in Byculla. Mumbai, India. Jan 22, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)
AI Quick Read

Mumbai is set to get a woman mayor from the general category after the Maharashtra Urban Development Department conducted a draw of lots on Thursday.

The lottery, a pre-condition for picking a Mayor for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories.

Now that the category is announced, eligible candidates (all women) will file their nominations for the Mayoral post.

Advertisement

What is the process?

The mayor of Mumbai is elected from among the corporators of the ruling party or alliance. The Mayor elected for a term of two and a half years. Traditionally, the largest party in the BMC decides the mayoral candidate from among its elected corporators.

Step 1: Draw of lots

The draw of lots was held on Thursday. The Mayoral post is now reserved for a woman from the General category. So, Mumbai’s next mayor will be a woman from general category.

Step 2: The Election schedule

The next step in the process is election. BMC will now issue a formal timeline for convening the General Body meeting in which the next Mayor of maximum city will be elected.

Advertisement

Step 3: Letter of intent

The party, or alliance with the majority, will submit a letter of intent to the BMC municipal secretary nominating its mayoral candidate from among the elected corporators. It is going to be corporator from Mayayuti alliance, which won the election. Either a BJP or a Shinde Sena leader will likely be next Mayor of Mumbai.

Step 4: General body meeting

The next step would be a meeting of the general body to elect the mayor. The meeting is chaired by a presiding officer. Senior-most corporator in the BMC is usually the presiding officer.

The Presiding officer can also be the municipal commissioner or administrator

Step 5: Names of candidates announced

Advertisement

The presiding officer announces the names of mayoral candidates. This will be as per letters of intent received by the municipal secretary. The BMC House is given 15 minutes in case any candidate wishes to withdraw their candidature

Step 6: Voting

Voting takes place through a show of hands. Votes are also recorded on official forms circulated to all 227 corporators. Winner declared by the presiding officer.

Stage 7: Mayor assumes office

Mayor takes charge formally and takes over the proceedings of the general body from the presiding officer.

Key Takeaways
  • The mayoral post in Mumbai will be reserved for a woman from the general category.
  • The election process involves multiple steps, including a draw of lots, nomination, and a general body meeting.
  • Voting is conducted through a show of hands, ensuring transparency in the election.
 
 
Elections
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.
Business NewsElectionsMumbai Mayor Election Result: Step-by-step process to choose city's first citizen explained
Read Next Story