Nagpur, Maharashtra election results 2024: BJP's Nitin Gadkari leads as per early trends. Will he win this time?
Nagpur, Maharashtra election results 2024: In 2019, 2014 Lok Sabha election, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari of the BJP retained the seat with 660,221 and 587,767 votes respectively
Nagpur, Maharashtra election results 2024: Initial vote count trends for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Tuesday indicated that Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, along with Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, were in the lead in their respective constituencies.