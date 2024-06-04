Nagpur, Maharashtra election results 2024: Initial vote count trends for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Tuesday indicated that Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, along with Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, were in the lead in their respective constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, representing Shiv Sena, was also ahead in the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

Under CM Shinde's leadership, the Shiv Senasecured an early lead in six constituencies.

Counting commenced at 8 am for all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, beginning with the tallying of postal ballots, as confirmed by an official. Gadkari, contesting his third Lok Sabha election from Nagpur, emerged with a lead over Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, as reported by an election official.

The electoral battle in the Nagpur West constituency seems poised for an intriguing showdown between BJP's Nitin Gadkari and INC's Vikas Thangre. Gadkari, a prominent figure in Indian politics and known as the "Highway Man of India," brings significant accomplishments to his candidacy. His track record includes spearheading the development of essential infrastructure projects like the Nagpur metro, and the establishment of prestigious institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, IIM, and the Maharashtra National Law University under his leadership underscores his commitment to the city's growth and development.

On the other hand, Vikas Thangre, the incumbent Congress MLA and former mayor of Nagpur, presents a formidable challenge to Gadkari. Thangre's deep-rooted connections with Nagpur residents, particularly among the Dalit and Muslim communities, could potentially sway the electoral dynamics in his favour.Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Nagpur Lok Sabha Polls 2024 The Nagpur district has 6 Lok Sabha constituencies. The election for this constituency was held successfully on April 19th. The voter turnout was 54.69 percent.

In the 2019 2014 Lok Sabha election, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari of the BJP retained the seat with 660,221 and 587,767 votes, respectively. Will the 'Highway Man of India' will repeat his win from the Lok Sabha constituency of Nagpur

