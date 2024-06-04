Nagpur, Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims for a historic third term, eyeing Maharashtra's 48 seats, the second largest in India. In Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeks a third consecutive term, having secured victory in 2014 and 2019 with substantial margins.
Exit polls offer varied predictions, with TV9 Polstrat foreseeing 18 seats for the BJP and four for Shiv Sena (Shinde), while Times Now anticipates 26 seats for the NDA and 22 for the Congress. News 18 projects 32-35 seats for the NDA and 15-18 for the India bloc. Today's Chanakya predicts 33 seats for the NDA and 15 for the INDIA bloc.
Axis My India suggests the NDA will win 28-32 seats against Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) 16-20. ABP-CVoter sees a tight race, projecting the NDA with 22-26 seats against the INDIA alliance's 23-25. Jan Ki Baat estimates the NDA is securing 34-41 seats and the INDIA alliance is16-9.
The Nagpur district has 6 Lok Sabha constituencies. The election for this constituency was held successfully on April 19th. The voter turnout was 54.69 per cent.
In the 2019 2014 Lok Sabha election, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari of the BJP retained the seat with 660,221 and 587,767 votes, respectively. Will the ‘Highway Man of India’ will repeat his win from the Lok Sabha constituency of Nagpur
Maharashtra's electoral contest is especially significant this year due to major shifts within its key political parties. The battle in the Nagpur West constituency seems poised for an intriguing showdown between BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and INC leader Vikas Thangre.
The counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be held on June 4. Voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The long-drawn-out voting process spread over seven phases concluded on Saturday. The results of assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were announced on June 2
As the votes are counted and final results are announced, Maharashtra's political future will become clearer. The Lok Sabha election was held across five phases in Maharashtra.
This state will see many heavyweights fighting it out. For instance, Nitin Gadkari, BJP's Gadkari is looking to repeat his win from the Lok Sabha constituency of Nagpur. NCP's (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule is fighting it out from her traditional seat in Baramati.