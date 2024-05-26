Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his relationship with tea is very deep. He grew up washing cup plates and serving tea. The prime minister was addressing an election rally in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his relationship with tea is very deep. He grew up washing cup plates and serving tea. The prime minister was addressing an election rally in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I grew up washing cups and plates as a child. I have grown up serving tea. The relationship between Modi and tea is also very deep," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Slamming the INDI alliance, the prime minister said, “The country has understood that 'INDI alliance' is communal, casteist" it has “decided to change Constitution to give reservation to Muslims." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | ’May Narendra Modi become Chief Minister again’: Nitish Kumar’s big gaffe Attacking Samajwadi Party, INDI alliance partner in the state, PM Modi said, "No one wants to waste their vote on Samajwadi Party. No one will vote for someone who is drowning. The common man will vote only for the one whose government is certain to be formed. The country has come to know the people of the INDI alliance very well. These people are deeply communal. These people are extreme casteists. These people are extreme familyists. Whenever their government is formed, these people take decisions on this basis."

Also Read | Remal cyclone: When and where will cyclonic storm make landfall? FAQs answers The prime minister accused Akhilesh Yadav of dynasty politics. He said the Samajwadi Party chief gave tickets only to his family members despite the Yadav community having so many promising people.

"These SP people used to release even those terrorists who were caught. The SP government used to suspend any police officer who was reluctant in this. They had made the entire UP and Purvanchal a haven for the mafia. Be it life or land, no one knew when it would be snatched away and in the SP government, the mafia was also seen as a vote bank," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Delhi hospital fire: Owner of New Born Baby Care has history of ‘negligence’ The prime minister further stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is carrying forward the 'Swachhta Abhiyan' very bravely in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, “People associated with SP use to release arrested terrorists, mafia was seen as vote bank" but now the mafia is trembling in the BJP government, he added.

"The sacred Constitution of our country is also on their (INDI alliance) target. They want to loot the reservation of SC-ST-OBC. Our Constitution clearly says that there cannot be reservation based on religion. Samajwadi Party had released its manifesto during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2012. Then SP had said in its manifesto, just as Dalits and backward classes have got the reservation, similarly, Muslims will also be given reservation," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Cyclone Remal: West Bengal braces for midnight landfall of cyclonic storm | Do's and don'ts to stay safe "SP had said that it would even change the Constitution for this. SP had announced that 15% reservation will be given to Muslims in police and PAC also. How these people were bent on snatching away the rights of SC-ST-OBC to please their vote bank," PM Modi said

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!