Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 15:59:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.50 0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.60 -1.40%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.10 0.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,527.95 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,129.15 -0.19%
Business News/ Elections / 'Modi can't become Jawaharlal Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times': Bhupesh Baghel slams PM for 'parmatma' remark
BackBack

'Modi can't become Jawaharlal Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times': Bhupesh Baghel slams PM for 'parmatma' remark

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel stoked controversy by saying that PM Narendra Modi can't become Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times. The former Chhattisgarh CM said, 'He is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru, but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet'

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader (Photo: ANI)Premium
Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader (Photo: ANI)

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday stoked controversy by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't become Jawaharlal Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times. The former Chhattisgarh chief minister said, “He is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru, but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet.'

Slamming the prime minister, the senior Congress leader said, “Nowadays, the PM says anything he wants. He started by calling our manifesto an agenda of the Muslim League, Mangalsutra, mutton, fish, and buffalo... Now he is saying that the Parmatma has sent him, which means he is not a normal human. It shows that he is mentally unstable."

“Rahul Gandhi is the grandson of a leader who cut Pakistan into two pieces but Modi ji went all the way to Pakistan to eat Biryani... PM Modi is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet. He can't become Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times...," Baghel added.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue