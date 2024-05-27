'Modi can't become Jawaharlal Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times': Bhupesh Baghel slams PM for 'parmatma' remark
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel stoked controversy by saying that PM Narendra Modi can't become Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times. The former Chhattisgarh CM said, 'He is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru, but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet'
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday stoked controversy by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't become Jawaharlal Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times. The former Chhattisgarh chief minister said, “He is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru, but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet.'