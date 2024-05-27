Hello User
Business News/ Elections / 'Modi can't become Jawaharlal Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times': Bhupesh Baghel slams PM for 'parmatma' remark

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel stoked controversy by saying that PM Narendra Modi can't become Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times. The former Chhattisgarh CM said, 'He is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru, but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet'

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday stoked controversy by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't become Jawaharlal Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times. The former Chhattisgarh chief minister said, “He is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru, but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet.'

Slamming the prime minister, the senior Congress leader said, “Nowadays, the PM says anything he wants. He started by calling our manifesto an agenda of the Muslim League, Mangalsutra, mutton, fish, and buffalo... Now he is saying that the Parmatma has sent him, which means he is not a normal human. It shows that he is mentally unstable."

“Rahul Gandhi is the grandson of a leader who cut Pakistan into two pieces but Modi ji went all the way to Pakistan to eat Biryani... PM Modi is trying to make a place by defaming Nehru but he is not even the dust of Nehru's feet. He can't become Nehru even if he takes birth 10 times...," Baghel added.

