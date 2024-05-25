Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again attacked INDIA bloc over reservations issue while addressing Lok Sabha election rally in Bihar, and accused them of performing "mujra" for vote bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi made the remarks while addressing rallies in Bihar's Karakat and Patliputra constituencies.

"Bihar is the land which has given a new direction to the fight for social justice. I wish to declare on its soil that I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims," said Modi.

Further attacking Opposition, Modi said that they may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank.

The PM also claimed that the opposition coalition was heading for a defeat, and on June 04, when the results will be out, RJD and Congress workers will be seen tearing off each other’s clothes.

However, reacting to Prime Minister's remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that no Prime Minister has used such words.

“Today PM Modi used abusive language while giving his speech in Bihar. No Prime Minister has used such words in the country’s history. We respect the post of PM's post. Shouldn't PM maintain dignity of post? He insulted the opposition leaders. This exposes his truth," Gandhi said.

Worried about PM, says Manoj Jha RJD leader Manoj Jha also reacted to Modi's remark and said he is worried about Modi.

"I am not worried about what he (PM Modi) is saying, I am worried about him now. Till yesterday, we disagreed with him, now we are worried about him. I had said recently that he is becoming a victim of delusion of grandeur. 'Machli', mutton, mangalsutra and 'mujra'... is this the language of a PM?"

No one is taking PM seriously: Sanjay Singh AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed PM Modi over his remarks and said that he doesn't have control over his speech.

“I have said this time and again that PM Modi’s language doesn’t seem to be that of a man sitting at such a high Constitutional post. He has no control over his speech. It is unfortunate what he said today; no one is taking him seriously in the country and he is disappointed by this fact," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

When Kharge slammed Modi over ‘Votebank’ remark On May 2, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked the PM to seek votes based on the performance of his government over the last 10 years, instead of indulging in hate speeches.

"You claim that reservation will be taken away from SC, ST and OBC and given to 'our votebank'. Our votebank is every Indian - the poor, the marginalised, the women, the aspirational youth, the labour class, the Dalits and the Adivasis. Everyone knows it is the RSS and BJP who opposed reservations at every stage since 1947," reads the letter.

