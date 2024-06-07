Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Narendra Modi is all praise for Pawan Kaylan at NDA meet: 'What you see is not a...'

Narendra Modi is all praise for Pawan Kaylan at NDA meet: 'What you see is not a...'

Livemint

Narendra Modi at NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan

Narendra Modi on Friday was all praises for his ally Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at the NDA parliamentary meeting. The Prime Minister-elect referred to the actor-turned-politician as a “storm", and not a breeze like his name “Pawan" suggests.

Pointing at Pawan Kalyan, Modi said, “And what you see, Pawan, he is not a breeze; he is a storm."

