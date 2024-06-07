Narendra Modi referred to Pawan Kalyan as a “storm”, and not a breeze like his name “Pawan” suggests.

Narendra Modi on Friday was all praises for his ally Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan at the NDA parliamentary meeting. The Prime Minister-elect referred to the actor-turned-politician as a “storm", and not a breeze like his name “Pawan" suggests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pointing at Pawan Kalyan, Modi said, “And what you see, Pawan, he is not a breeze; he is a storm."

