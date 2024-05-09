Active Stocks
'Narendra Modi is not becoming PM again': Rahul Gandhi says ‘election is slipping’ from BJP's hands

Rahul Gandhi predicts Narendra Modi's defeat in upcoming elections, citing issues like unemployment and failed promises. Gandhi also announces 'Bharti Bharosa Scheme' and promises job opportunities for 30 lakh youths under the upcoming INDIA alliance government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insisted on Thursday that Narendra Modi would fail to secure a third term in office as votes were counted on June 4. The Wayanad MP also claimed that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were ‘slipping’ from the PM's hands as polling continued. 

“Election is slipping from the hands of Narendra Modi and he is not becoming the PM again. He has decided to divert your attention in the next 4-5 days. Unemployment is the biggest issue. PM Modi had said he will give jobs to 2 crore youths, but that did not happen. He brought demonetisation and implemented wrong GST. He only worked for people like Adani. We are bringing 'Bharti Bharosa Scheme'. INDIA alliance government is coming on June 4, the process to give jobs to 30 lakh youth will start by August 15," Gandhi asserted in conversation with PTI. 

Published: 09 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST
