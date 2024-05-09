'Narendra Modi is not becoming PM again': Rahul Gandhi says ‘election is slipping’ from BJP's hands
Rahul Gandhi predicts Narendra Modi's defeat in upcoming elections, citing issues like unemployment and failed promises. Gandhi also announces 'Bharti Bharosa Scheme' and promises job opportunities for 30 lakh youths under the upcoming INDIA alliance government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insisted on Thursday that Narendra Modi would fail to secure a third term in office as votes were counted on June 4. The Wayanad MP also claimed that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were ‘slipping’ from the PM's hands as polling continued.