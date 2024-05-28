Accusing the opposition INDIA bloc of sheltering infiltrators in the Naxal-affected area of Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the safety and lives of tribal daughters are in danger. “The Infiltrators are a threat to our daughters," the prime minister said, adding that the "Love Jihad started in Jharkhand".

Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the prime minister said, “Why is JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) shielding infiltrators?" He said the number of tribals is rapidly decreasing in many areas, and the number of infiltrators is increasing. "Who are these infiltrators who are a threat to our daughters? Why is the JMM shielding them?" the PM asked.

The prime minister further criticised the JMM government for attempts to change the weekly break of schools from Sunday to Friday. “Holidays on Sunday are connected to Christianity. I heard that in one Jharkhand district, they tried to change it to Friday," PM Modi stated. As many as 43 state-run schools in the state had unilaterally changed the weekly break, though the decision was reversed by the government later and the management committees of these schools were dissolved.

Here are 10 key points that Prime Minister Modi said in Dumka during the rally:

PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of sheltering the infiltrators in the Naxal-affected area.

Taking a swipe at the ruling JMM, the prime minister said, "Now, the problem of infiltrators has arisen as a big problem in Jharkhand. As a result, the number of tribals is rapidly decreasing in many areas and the number of infiltrators is increasing. The safety and lives of tribal daughters have come in danger. Who are these infiltrators who are a threat to our daughters? Why is the JMM shielding them?"

The prime minister accused the INDIA bloc of indulging in the politics of appeasement. “They give protection to infiltrators, terrorists, and whoever opposes it, they blame them for Hindu-Muslim division," he said.

PM Modi slammed the grand old party for indulging in "vote bank politics" rather than thinking about the benefits of the Dalit and Adivasi communities.

"For the INDI alliance, only its own vote bank is important. They don't have anything to do with the interests of the tribal society. Wherever these people came to power, tribal society and culture came under threat. Their weapons against the tribals are - Naxalism, infiltration and appeasement. Till the Congress was in power, Naxalism was at its peak, the future of the youth was in danger," he said.

PM Modi accused the JMM government in Jharkhand of diverting resources sent by the Centre to the black market. "The JMM has snatched the food from your plate. Instead of the free ration from Delhi reaching you, it ends up in the black market without getting to you directly," he said.

Accusing JMM of looting Jharkhand in every possible way, the prime minister said, “JMM, Congress, RJD are openly and shamelessly threatening, saying Modi should be removed. Why? Because they once again want an opportunity to do scams. JMM and Congress are looting Jharkhand in every possible way."

PM Modi said the Congress wants to give reservations to Muslims on the basis of religion by snatching away the rights of the SC, ST and OBC.

"Modi will not allow the reservation of SC, ST, OBC to be looted. When I expose them, the INDI community gets irritated and says that Modi is creating Hindu-Muslim divide. They think that if they tarnish Modi's image, Modi will get scared! They are still not able to understand that Modi will ensure that their hateful propaganda fails. No matter what they do, Modi will not let the Dalit, tribal and backward reservations be looted! This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Talking about ‘lakhpati didi’ programme, the prime minister said, “In the next five years, we have to take forward the work done in the last 10 years. I have taken a resolution to make three crore mothers and sisters ‘lakhpati didi’."

The prime minister spoke about development, saying the next five years would see more development work than the last 10 years.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!