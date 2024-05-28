PM Modi says ‘Love Jihad started in Jharkhand’, flags schools’ ‘Friday off’ issue at Dumka rally — 10 points
Accusing the opposition INDIA bloc of sheltering infiltrators in the Naxal-affected area of Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the safety and lives of tribal daughters are in danger. “The Infiltrators are a threat to our daughters," the prime minister said, adding that the "Love Jihad started in Jharkhand".