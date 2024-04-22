Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the Congress would “steal the gold of mothers and sisters" if it was elected to power. The remarks — made during an election rally in Aligarh — echoed claims made on Sunday about the Congress manifesto.

“I want to warn the countrymen. Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women. Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two...This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India..." the PM said.

(WIth inputs from agencies)

