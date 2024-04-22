PM Modi reiterates 'steal Mangalsutra' jibe during Aligarh rally: ‘Congress want to take gold of mothers, sisters…’
During an election rally in Aligarh, PM Narendra Modi cautioned the country against Congress and INDI alliance's plans to 'probe citizens' earnings and properties, particularly targeting gold owned by mothers and sisters'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the Congress would “steal the gold of mothers and sisters" if it was elected to power. The remarks — made during an election rally in Aligarh — echoed claims made on Sunday about the Congress manifesto.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message