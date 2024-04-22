Active Stocks
PM Modi reiterates 'steal Mangalsutra' jibe during Aligarh rally: ‘Congress want to take gold of mothers, sisters…’

During an election rally in Aligarh, PM Narendra Modi cautioned the country against Congress and INDI alliance's plans to 'probe citizens' earnings and properties, particularly targeting gold owned by mothers and sisters'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the Congress would “steal the gold of mothers and sisters" if it was elected to power. The remarks — made during an election rally in Aligarh — echoed claims made on Sunday about the Congress manifesto.

“I want to warn the countrymen. Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties...Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women. Their intention is to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two...This is Maovadi thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India..." the PM said.

(WIth inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 22 Apr 2024, 03:29 PM IST
