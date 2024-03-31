PM Modi sounds Lok Sabha election bugle from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut: 'June 4 ko 400 paar' | 10 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, attended a BJP rally in Meerut. Chaudhary emphasized the importance of the Bharat Ratna award, while Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress for its alleged shortcomings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Meerut on Sunday where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame as its candidate for Lok Sabha polls. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the preparations for the third term has already started