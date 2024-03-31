Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, attended a BJP rally in Meerut. Chaudhary emphasized the importance of the Bharat Ratna award, while Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress for its alleged shortcomings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Meerut on Sunday where the BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil of TV serial 'Ramayan' fame as its candidate for Lok Sabha polls. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the preparations for the third term has already started {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rally was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, the grandson of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. At the rally, Jayant Chaudhary said, "Yesterday I accepted the Bharat Ratna award on behalf of my grandfather (Chaudhary Charan Singh) from the President. The true recipients of the respect that came with the award are the farmers, youth, soldiers, and social workers of our country... After yesterday's Bharat Ratna award ceremony, the first event PM Narendra Modi attended is here in Meerut..."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took the podium for the BJP rally and hit out at the Congress. He said, “These elections are not mere elections... These elections are between family first vs nation first, these elections are between 'mafia raj' vs. rule of law, these elections are between corruption vs. zero tolerance". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP poll campaign, Meerut: What PM Modi said? -"I want to remind you all that when India was the 11th largest economy in the world, the poverty rates of India were soaring. When India became the 5th largest economy, over 25 crore people successfully came out of poverty."

-"When India will become third largest economy, poverty will be eradicated, middle class will provide strength to country"

-"In 2014 and 2019, I started my election rally for the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut and in 2024, I am doing the first rally again from Meerut. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections is not just to form the Govt but it is to develop India and to make India the third largest economy in the world..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Meerut is land of revolution and revolutionaries, gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh to nation

-You have only seen trailer of development till now. We have to take the country much forward

-Talking on the ED, CBI raids and arrests of prominent political leaders in India, PM Modi said, “Some people are rattled because I am taking action against corruption". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-"I am fighting against corruption, that is why the corrupt are behind bars today"

-Corrupt person, howsoever big, will face action, said PM Modi at poll rally in UP's Meerut

-"The INDI alliance, which hates farmers, did not even give due respect to Chaudhary Charan Singh. The entire country saw what the INDI alliance did inside the Parliament during the discussion in the Parliament. When our younger brother Jayant Chaudhary stood up to speak in Parliament regarding the Bharat Ratna award, an attempt was made to stop him, an attempt was made to humiliate him. Congress and SP should go door-to-door and apologize to the farmers of this area for this..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-PM Modi also reiterated his Katchatheevu claim and said, "Today, another anti-national act of Congress has come before the country. Katchatheevu is an island in Tamil Nadu, off the coast of India, between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu and this island is extremely important from the perspective of national security. When the country became independent, we had this island, and it was an integral part of India but 4-5 decades ago, Congress said that this Island was of no use and cut off a part of Maa Bharti and separated it from India..."

-Talking about his ten year governance, PM Modi said, "The report card of the NDA government's 10 years is in front of everyone. In the last 10 years, several things were done that were considered impossible. People considered the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya impossible. However, the temple has been built now... Several promises were also made regarding the one rank, one pension. However, we implemented it. Besides, we also brought the Triple Talaq Act for our Muslim sisters,"

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Meerut Meerut will go to polls for Lok Sabha in the second phase on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats. The Congress won the Rae Bareli seat of Sonia Gandhi. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which fought the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, was the biggest gainer in the alliance with 10 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party won five seats while the Rashtriya Lok Dal couldn't open its account in the polls.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!