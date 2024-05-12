Who is the heir of Narendra Modi? PM says, 'I have nothing except...' | Watch video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he has nothing except his fellow countrymen in this world. Just like a guardian of the family who wants to leave something for the children, he also wants to give a 'Viksit Bharat' to the hands of the children of this family. He was addressing a public meeting in Hooghly.