Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he has nothing except his fellow countrymen in this world. Just like a guardian of the family who wants to leave something for the children, he also wants to give a 'Viksit Bharat' to the hands of the children of this family. He was addressing a public meeting in Hooghly.

"...Who are the heir of PM Modi? It's you, the countryman, you are my family. I have nothing except you people in this world. Just like a guardian of the family who wants to leave something for the children, I also want to give a 'Viksit Bharat' in the hands of children of this family. On the other side, TMC and other parties arelooting the people of the country and building bungalows and mansions for their heirs. 'agar wo apne waaris ke liye bana rahe hain to mai bhi to mere waaris ke liye bana raha hoon'," PM Modi said.

Slamming Trinamool Congress, PM Modi said the TMC and other parties are looting the people of the country and building bungalows and mansions for their heirs. He also criticized Congress and without mentioning the name of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he claimed that the grand old party will get fewer seats than the age of its ‘shehzada’ in Lok Sabha elections across the country.

"Based on performance in three phases of polls, I can say with certainty that NDA will cross 400 seats," he said.

Criticising the “vote-bank" politics of the Trinamool Congress, the prime minister said the goons of TMC are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against the party leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

“All of us have seen what the TMC has done with the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. First, the police tried to save the culprits, now the TMC has started a new game. TMC goons are threatening the sisters of Sandeshkhali, just because the oppressor's name is Shahjahan Sheikh... They are trying their best to save and protect him from legal action. Don't be afraid of TMC," the prime minister said.

Claiming that under the TMC regime, Bengal has turned into a centre of “corruption" and a “cottage industry of bomb-making," the prime minister said the state’s ruling dispensation has surrendered before the vote bank politics.

"There is a Mafia rule here. Modi says 'Har Ghar Jal', TMC says 'Har Ghar Bomb'. There was a bomb blast here. Life of Mothers, sisters daughters have become difficult here. You can see Sandeshkhali. I guarantee that no TMC tyrant will be spared. TMC has betrayed the youth of Bengal. Paper leaks are happening. It is affecting everyone. Their leaders are in jail. Mountain of cash has been recovered. Will you not punish TMC? Do they have a right to win even a seat?," PM Modi added.

Criticizing the policy of “appeasement politics" of the INDIA opposition bloc, Modi said, “Congress and the opposition parties are making disjointed statements sensing defeat."

“They have lost their sleep after the construction of Ram Mandir. These people have boycotted the Ram Mandir as well. The souls of our ancestors who struggled for 500 years to get the Ram Mandir are watching your deeds. TMC, Congress people, at least do not insult the sacrifice, penance, and sacrifice of your ancestors. Boycotting Lord Ram is not the culture of Bengal," he said.

