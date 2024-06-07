Narendra Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu, stakes claim to form govt for third time

Narendra Modi staked a claim to form the government for a third consecutive term on Thursday. The caretaker Prime Minister met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following a meeting of all NDA MPs at the Parliament.

"...The President called me just now and asked me to work as the PM designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony. I have told the President that we will be comfortable on the evening of the 9th of June. Now the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the rest of the details and by then we will hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President. After that, the oath ceremony will take place," the PM-designate said.

The PM-designate said, the 18th Lok Sabha is, in a way, one with new energy and intended towards doing something. This is the first election after 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This 18th Lok Sabha is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams when the country will be celebrating 100 years of independence in 2047.

Modi said, for the third time, the people of the country have given the NDA government a chance to serve the country. Assuring the people of the country of development, the PM-designate said the upliftment of 25 crore people out of poverty is a proud moment for every Indiaṇ.

Modi added that the speed with which the country has moved forward in the last two terms of the NDA government is visible in every sector.

Modi said during his government in the past 10 years, the country has emerged as a Vishwabandhu for the world, and its maximum advantage is starting now.

The PM-designate said that the next five years will be very useful for India in the global environment.

"I am sure that the next 5 years are going to be very useful for India in the global environment as well. The world is going through many crises, many tensions, disasters...we Indians are fortunate that despite so many big crises, we are today known as the world's fastest-growing economy. We are also being praised in the world for growth...," Modi said.

"This government- NDA-I, NDA-II, and NDA-III - is a continuation, and we will take it forward with more vision and comprehensive to ensure our resolutions, our commitment towards good governance and attempt towards fulfilling the dreams of the common people," PM-designate further said.