Modi’s oath-taking ceremony: INDIA bloc leaders didn’t get invitation yet, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that INDIA bloc leaders have not yet received an invitation for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. In a press conference, Ramesh said, "Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet."

"When our INDIA bloc leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it," he added.

#WATCH | On the swearing-in ceremony of PM-Designate Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the… pic.twitter.com/jlkXZCnMGE — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2024

Leaders of India's neighbouring countries were invited to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to held Sunday evening.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay, have accepted Jairam Rameshthe invitation to attend."

“In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening,” the ministry said.

It added that the visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term “is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision.”

Narendra Modi 3.0 Narendra Modi is all set to form the government in India for the third consecutive term. He will be forming the new government under a coalition of its NDA (National Democratic Alliance) allies. The NDA won over 290 seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – comfortably crossing the majority mark in the Lower House.