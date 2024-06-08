Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that only international leaders have been invited to Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, and that no INDIA bloc leader has received the invitation yet.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that INDIA bloc leaders have not yet received an invitation for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. In a press conference, Ramesh said, "Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When our INDIA bloc leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it," he added.

Leaders of India's neighbouring countries were invited to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to held Sunday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay, have accepted Jairam Rameshthe invitation to attend."

“In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening," the ministry said.

It added that the visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term “is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision."

Narendra Modi 3.0 Narendra Modi is all set to form the government in India for the third consecutive term. He will be forming the new government under a coalition of its NDA (National Democratic Alliance) allies. The NDA won over 290 seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – comfortably crossing the majority mark in the Lower House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"NDA will form a strong, stable and growth-oriented government," Modi posted on X earlier. President Droupadi Murmu will now administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

