Modi 3.0: Among the ministers who took oath along with PM Modi at the mega event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 8. included Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to name a few.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for record third straight term at the mega ceremony held in the presence of large gathering of national and international dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by President Droupadi Murmu. Modi becomes the only Prime Minister after Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms as the prime minister.

As many as 72 ministers also took oath alongside the Prime Minister on June 8. This includes 30 cabinet ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman to name a few.

The difference between the new PM Modi-led government than his second term is that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) numbers in Lok Sabha have dropped. In 2029, the BJP won 303 Lok Sabha seats while in 2024 it finished with 240 seats, 32 short of the majority mark of 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. This meant that the BJP needed to accommodate its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the council of ministers too.

Among the international dignitaries who attended the event included Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

Overall, the NDA finished with 293 seats while the opposition INDIA alliance bagged 234 seats. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held in seven phases from April 19 until June 1. The results were announced on June 4.

Among those who attended the mega swearing-in were top actors including Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The guests also included family members of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

