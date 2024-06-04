Narendra Modi, Varanasi Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Lok Sabha election 2024 results of the Varanasi constituency will be declared today, June 4. The counting of votes polled in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, will be counted from 8 am onwards. LiveMint will be running a LIVE blog on Varanasi Election Results 2024. Stay tuned with LiveMint for Varanasi Election Results 2024 LIVE.
Who is Narendra Modi contested against in Varanasi, UP? PM Narendra Modi was a BJP candidate from Varanasi, UP Lok Sabha seat. In the elections, Narendra Modi contested against state Congress chief Ajay Rai.
Who won in Varanasi in 2019? PM Narendra Modi had won in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi – the spiritual capital of the Hindu faith – and it is likely that the prime minister will continue his third term as MP from the UP constituency.
Varanasi is the spiritual capital of the Hindu faith, where devotees from around India come to cremate deceased loved ones by the Ganges river. The campaigning in Varanasi saw Narendra Modi, Ajay Rai and their supporters rallying through the streets as a scorching sun bore down on them with afternoon temperatures rising as high as 45 degrees. Will Narendra Modi continue his winning streak in Varanasi? To know, stay with us for real time and LIVE updates on Varanasi Election Results 2024.
