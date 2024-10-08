Omar Abdullah leads from Ganderbal and Budgam seats; Congress-NC alliance crosses halfway mark in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Vice President of the National Conference (NC), is leading from the Ganderbal and Budgam seats, according to current trends. The NC chief has contested the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections from both seats.

Counting commenced at 8 am Tuesday amid three-tier security across 28 counting centres spread over 20 district headquarters. One hour into counting, the Congress-NC alliance and BJP are locked in a neck-and-neck fight. The final results are estimated to be out by midday today.

Exit polls of the J&K assembly election had indicated an advantage for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, suggesting that the NC could emerge as the single-largest party in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the indicators favouring Abdullah, the politician dismissed the exit polls as “just time pass” ahead of the election results on Tuesday.

The NC party vice president's scepticism stems from previous exit poll inaccuracies.

Abdullah was the preferred chief ministerial choice for 39.3 per cent of the respondents of the CVoter survey. The CVoter survey was based on 20,013 interviews conducted in all 90 assembly constituencies, reported India Today.

The NC leader lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla constituency, where Awami Ittehad Party's Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, defeated Omar Abdullah.

The Union Territory has set up 28 counting centres for 90 assembly constituencies across 20 districts, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Pandurang K Pole.

CEO on J&K Elections “There are 28 counting centres across the J&K, and we are fully prepared for the counting,” said P K Pole.