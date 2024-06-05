Odisha Elections 2024: Naveen Patnaik resigned as the Odisha Chief Minister on Wednesday. He tendered his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. The development came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended Patnaik's 24-year rule in Odisha by winning 78 of the 147 seats in the assembly on Tuesday. Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured 51 seats, way behind the majority mark of 74.

Patnaik had, for the first time, taken oath as the chief minister of Odisha on March 5, 2000. ALSO READ: Odisha Assembly Elections: BJP ousts Naveen Patnaik's BJD after 24 years in power. Here's what went wrong

After the BJD's poll debacle, all eyes are on the next chief minister of Odisha. Amid speculations, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Wednesday the party's parliamentary board will decide on it in a day or two. He also cited Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during an election rally in Berhampur, where he had said that the new BJP chief minister would take oath on June 10.

"The selection of the CM will be based on the criteria set by the PM -- an Odia who will uphold the culture and tradition of the state will be the next chief minister of Odisha," Samal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Now the question arise – who will be the next Odisha CM?

Among the names making rounds for the Odisha CM-post are:

1. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Pradhan: He won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 1 lakh votes against BJD's Pranab Prakash Das.

2. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda: He won the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha. He had been a one-time Rajya Sabha MP and two-time Lok Sabha MP from BJD. He joined the BJP six years ago and contested from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat in 2019 where he lost, the Hindustan Times reported.

3. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi: Sitting MP Aparajita Sarangi won the Bhubneshwar seat against Congress leader Yasir Nawaz, and Biju Janata Dal leader Manmath Routray.

4. Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi: He is a sitting MP Balasore. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Water Resources in 2022. In 2019, he held the post of the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, till 2021.

5. Former Union tribal minister Jual Oram: The 63-year-old Oram is a five-time MP and one-time MLA. He has been one of the earliest members of the BJP in Odisha. Oram was made the first Union tribal affairs minister in October 1999. He won the Sundergarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 elections.

Oram said recently, ""If I am entrusted with the job, I will faithfully discharge my duties as the chief minister. Though I do not aspire to be the CM, I won't turn down the job if offered."

6. BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra: He won the Puri Lok Sabha seat against BJD leader Arup Patnaik and Congress candidate Jay Narayan Patnaik. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJD's Pinaki Misra won, defeating Patra.

7. Former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra: He is a retired 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre an is currently is the external auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO). Earlier, he was the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!