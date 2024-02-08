Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran Khan compete as Pakistan votes today amid economic crisis, violence
This election is Pakistan latest attempt to deepen democratic roots. Pakistan’s powerful military establishment has ruled directly for more than three decades of the country’s journey as an independent nation since 1947. In Pakistan, no elected government in has been able to complete its term.
Pakistan is set to vote for the their 12th general elections today. A nation of nearly 250 million people, will vote to elect a national government and members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.
