Pakistan is set to vote for the their 12th general elections today. A nation of nearly 250 million people, will vote to elect a national government and members of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

This is Pakistan’s 12th general elections — and the country’s latest attempt to deepen democratic roots. Pakistan’s powerful military establishment has ruled directly for more than three decades of the country’s journey as an independent nation since 1947.

In Pakistan no elected government in their political history has been able to complete its term.

In no difference from before, the 2024 General Elections in Pakistan has been marred by persistent polarization and violence. Twin massive explosions in Balochistan rocked the country on the eve of the crucial polls. The Interior Ministry of Pakistan has set up a 'control room' to monitor the security during voting.

Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is seeking an unprecedented fourth term. He has made a powerful political comeback after four years of exile in London following his conviction on corruption charges. After returning to Pakistan in October, the majority of his sentences were reversed by the courts, allowing him to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and considered one of the most popular leaders in the country, is incarcerated in Adiala jail on multiple charges.

Imran Khan has been disqualified from contesting the polls and has been sentenced to 10 years in the cypher case, 14 years in the Toshakhana case, and seven years in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case. Additionally, the Pakistan Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to revoke the party's iconic 'bat' symbol.

In a video message posted on his official handle, Imran Khan urged his supporters to come out and vote in large numbers.

"Elections are tomorrow. I want you to come out and bring out as many people as you know. Because you will change the fate of yourself as well as that of your children through these elections," Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, amid escalating political tensions and Pakistan's ongoing economic crisis, Nawaz Sharif aims to articulate his vision for addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif's main challenger is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (35), the Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Bilawal, the son of slain PM Benazir Bhutto, has positioned himself as a young alternative to the veteran Sharif.

Notably, PML-N and PPP were part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, which assumed power after the ouster of Imran Khan in April 2022. However, in the run-up to the polls, both parties have been at loggerheads.

Meanwhile, political violence has escalated ahead of election day, with two blasts in separate locations in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Wednesday -- a region plagued by decades of insurgency -- killing at least 30 people and injuring 40 others.

A recent World Bank report stated that Pakistan's economic development is limited to the elite which resulted in the country lagging behind its fellow countries in the wake of the economic crisis in Pakistan, Pakistan vernacular media reported.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, noted that Pakistan's economic model has become "ineffective" and said that poverty has started to increase again.

The Pakistan polls, which are already delayed come amid mounting challenges, including economic uncertainty, frequent militant attacks, and climate catastrophes, putting millions at risk.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!